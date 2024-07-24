WATCH: Mohammad Amir wreaks havoc in The Hundred

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir, representing Oval Invincibles, dismantled Birmingham Phoenix’s batting lineup with his exceptional bowling spell in their opening game of The Hundred 2024.

Phoenix won the toss and elected to bat first, however, their batting tumbled on the back of brilliant bowling from Oval Invincibles who bowled them out for a low total of 89 runs with 19 deliveries remaining.

Batting first, Rishi Patel managed to add 25 runs to the total followed by Benny Howell who scored 24 runs.

Jacob Bethell was the third batter to have scored a double-digit inning, having scored 22 off 20 deliveries.

Seven of Birmingham Phoenix’s batters failed to make it to a double-digit score.

Mohammad Amir picked up two crucial wickets of Dan Mousley (1) and skipper Moeen Ali (1) in his spell of 2.3 overs. He delivered 10 dot balls while conceding just seven runs.

Australia’s Adam Zampa claimed three wickets in his spell, further adding to the woes of the Phoenix batting order.

Chasing a target of 90, the defending champions edged Phoenix by eight wickets to start their The Hundred 2024 campaign on a high.

Oval Invincibles skipper Sam Billings led the chase with a 28-ball 31* knock, while Dawid Malan remained unbeaten on 24.

Tawanda Muyeye contributed 23 runs to the chase to help his team win by eight wickets with 31 balls to spare.

Adam Zampa was awarded Man of the Match for his exceptional bowling performance.