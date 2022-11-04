PAK v SA: ICC honours Mohammad Haris’s ramp shot

The International Cricket Council picked Pakistan batter Mohammad Haris’s outrageous ramp shot for six against South Africa in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup fixture on Thursday as the “Play of the Day”.

Mohammad Haris, who was smashing South Africa bowlers to all corners of the Sydney Cricket Ground, played a ramp shot off pacer Anrich Nortje’s bowling for a six.

The batter scored 11-ball 28 with two fours and three sixes to his name.

His impressive hitting impressed veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. The right-handed bowler lauded his hitting in the first five deliveries of his knock.

During the space of his five deliveries, the right-handed batter thrashed South Africa’s premium pacer Kagiso for two maximums and a boundary.

Green Shirts clinched a 33-run win over the Proteas under the Duckworth Lewis System to keep their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals alive.

Pakistan, electing to bat first in the rain-affected game, scored 185-9 thanks to Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed’s fifties.

Shadab Khan was the top-scorer with 52 from 22 balls with the help of three fours and four sixes. Iftikhar Ahmed hit three fours and two maximums on his way to 35-ball 51.

Proteas pacer Anrich Nortje was the pick of the bowlers with his four-wicket haul.

South Africa, chasing 186 to win, was batting 69-4 in their nine overs when rain interrupted play. The target got revised to 142 off 14 overs.

The side managed 108-9 in their allotted overs. Skipper Temba Bavuma was the top scorer with 36-run knock from 19 balls with four boundaries and a six to his name. Aiden Markram and Tristan Stubbs made 20 and 18 runs.

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi took three wickets while Shadab Khan bagged two wickets. Pacer Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim dismissed a batter each.

