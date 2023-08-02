Mohammad Rizwan stars in Global T20 Canada with unbeaten fifty

Pakistani wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan scored a match-winning fifty for Vancouver Knights against Montreal Tigers in the Global T20 Canada on Tuesday.

The wicketkeeper smashed the Montreal Tigers bowlers to all parts of the ground. He hit eight boundaries to reach his half-century.

Mohammad Rizwan went unbeaten at 68 from 54 balls with 10 fours and a maximum to his name.

Vancouver Knights clinched a comfortable nine-wicket win over Montreal Tigers in the lop-sided Global T20 Canada fixture at Brampton. Its bowlers ran riot and dismissed the opposition for 99 in 18.3 runs.

United Arab Emirates batter Muhammad Waseem top scored for the Montreal Tigers with 24-ball 28 with four fours and a six to his name. Dipendra Singh Airee of Nepal hit 27-ball 24 with the help of three fours.

Namibian pacer Ruben Trumpelmann was the pick of Vancouver bowlers with his outstanding figures of 3-8. Fast bowler Junaid Siddiqui of the UAE returned with figures of 3-27 in 3.3 overs.

Vancouver Knights chased down the 100-run target in 14.5 overs thanks to Mohammad Rizwan’s outstanding batting show.

The Pakistani stalwart put on a 82-run stand for the second wicket with Corbin Bosch (28 off 29).