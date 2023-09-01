Disappointing news for Mohammad Rizwan fans

Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan has withdrawn from the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023/24 draft.

According to the cricket news website ESPNCricinfo, Mohammad Rizwan was placed in the Platinum category.

Mohammad Rizwan’s availability for the tournament was going to be an issue because of national duties. He is most likely to be part of the Pakistan squad, which will tour Australia for a three-match Test series.

The 31-year-old was nominated by three-time BBL winners Sydney Sixers. However, he has not played a match in the tournament.

The right-hand batter has played 238 fixtures in his Twenty20 career for domestic and international franchise cricketing tournaments. He has represented Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League, Comilla Victorians in the Bangladesh Premier League and Vancouver Knights in Global T20 Canada.

He has scored 6,945 runs with 59 half-centuries and two hundreds to his name.

Mohammad Rizwan is currently part of the national squad contesting the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

