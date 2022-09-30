Monkey makes tiger fall off tree, video goes viral

A video of a monkey outsmarting a tiger and escaping is viral on the micro blogging social media application Twitter.

The viral video was shared by the Indian Administrative Services officer Awanish Sharan. The clip has millions of likes and thousands of likes and retweets.



It showed the big cat standing on top of a tree in an attacking position. On the other hand, the monkey was hanging onto a branch below.

The monkey hatched a plan to find a way out of the predicament. It fooled the tiger into thinking that he could hunt him down.

The primate pretended to fall or was getting chased by the tiger as he approached him.

The monkey swung on the tree branch while the tiger fell face down and looked as if nothing had happened.

