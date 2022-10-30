Viral: Monkey pulls man’s hair for refusing to give chips

A recent video of a monkey is going viral on social media where it is seen pulling a man’s hair in anger after the man refused to hand him his pack of chips.

Monkeys are playful but naughty creatures who are often spotted pocketing food from people’s houses or seizing snacks from travellers. Monkeys have an odd fetish with potato chips as they love grabbing chips from people or shops. The primates have also been seen consuming alcohol at a point so, in comparison, their chip obsession is not that crazy.

The clip shows a few langurs encircling a man who’s opening a pack of chips, seemingly for them. When the man refuses to hand over the pack of chips without helping them open it, a monkey gets frustrated and thinks the man is not giving him food.

The monkey pulls the man’s hair so hard that he falls over on the ground and the chips also fall on the ground. The monkeys then come back close to the man and eat chips off the ground, which he helps feed them. It seems the man’s intentions were only to feed the langur himself but they couldn’t be patient.

The video, shared on Instagram by the user ‘parida20208’, has received over 3.3 million views and 61k likes.

