Moomal Khalid sets social media on fire with latest picture

The latest picture of actor Moomal Khalid is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The actor shared her latest picture on her account. The snaps showed her taking a click of herself with a mobile phone.

Thousands of Instagram users liked ‘Rang Laaga‘ star’s latest picture.

The celebrity, who has millions of followers on Instagram, keeps sharing pictures and videos of her photoshoots and behind-the-scenes of her projects for netizens.

Here are some of them.

The talented celebrity’s work in serials namely ‘Jaane Kyun‘, ‘Rang Laaga‘, ‘Guriya Rani‘ and ‘Tum Yaad Aaye‘ was met with high praise.

In 2015, Moomal Khalid suffered serious injuries while her fiance Shahzaib Magsi got killed in a road accident on their way to the Karachi airport. She got admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital.

According to reports, the car was in ruins and the driver’s side of the car got completely ripped away. She made a full recovery from the severe injuries.

