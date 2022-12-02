Moomal Khalid’s hilarious video goes viral

A hilarious video of actor and model Moomal Khalid is going viral on the picture and video-sharing social media application Instagram.

In the viral video, she lip-synched dialogues “main ghareeb hua karti thi phir ek din mere boyfriend ne ghar se chori kartke paise laake diye phir karobar shuru kiya,..jab main ameer hui toh socha ke mujhay chor se shaadi karni.”

Moomal Khalid’s clip was liked by thousands of Instagram users. They came up with heartwarming comments.

The “Rang Laaga” star, who has millions of followers on Instagram, keeps sharing pictures and videos of her photoshoots and behind-the-scenes of her projects for netizens.

Earlier, Moomal Khalid shared a click of her looking drop-dead gorgeous in an elegant kurta. The image got thousands of likes.

Moreover, the pictures of her smiling in a dashing pink suit went viral on the visual-sharing platform. She used a heart emoji as the picture gallery’s caption.

The talented celebrity’s work in serials namely “Jaane Kyun“, “Rang Laaga“, “Guriya Rani” and “Tum Yaad Aaye” was met with high praise.

