Dhoni’s wife Sakshi gets trolled in India

Sakshi Dhoni, wife of prolific India cricketer MS Dhoni, is being mercilessly trolled after admitting to being a fan of South Indian superstar Allu Arjun.

Cricketer MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni will make their film production debut when the Tamil romantic film ‘Let’s Get Married‘, produced under their banner Dhoni Entertainment releases.

The 34-year-old, while promoting the film, said she used to watch Allu Arjun’s Hindi-dubbed movies on YouTube.

“You know I have seen all on YouTube on Goldmine production,” she said. “They used to put up all the Telugu movies in Hindi. So growing up, I watched all Allu Arjun movies. And I’m a huge fan.”

he don’t need any pan india movies Like Bahubali KGF to become a pan india star He is already the

FIRST PAN INDIA STAR @alluarjun 👑 pic.twitter.com/n1hHG9jCoc — Allu Arjun FC (@AlluArjunHCF) July 24, 2023

Her statement did not sit well with several netizens who age-shamed her with their comments. Here’s what they said.

Growing up watching anta😂😂 Sakshi’s age is 34 — CA Jagadeesh P (@darlinggpj) July 24, 2023

A second user added, “She ‘grew up’ watching AA movies…How old are you did?”

It is pertinent to mention that Allu Arjun will be seen in the sequel to his film ‘Pushpa: The Rise‘ titled ‘Pushpa: The Rule‘. He will share the screen with Rashmika Mandanna.

The Sukumar-directed flick is expected to be released in the summer of next year.