Ms. Marvel scene wins over Shah Rukh Khan fans

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s superhit movies Baazigar and Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge were referenced in a Ms. Marvel episode.

The protagonist Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teenager, aka Ms. Marvel, played by the 19-year-old Canadian-Pakistani actor Iman Vellani, asks her high school crush Kamran (Rish Shah) if he watches Bollywood movies.

He said he does but only if it involves Hindi cinema greats such as the Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actor.

Kamala reacted to Kamran’s statement positively and said: “It’s not a surprise you like Baazigar, it’s only SRK’s best work.”

They brought DDLJ up in their conversation as well.

It is to note that one of the show’s co-writers Sana Amanat had said they are willing to film the episodes again if Shah Rukh Khan wants to be part of the Marvel Studios projects.

Ms. Marvel is receiving praise for its portrayal of the South Asian community. It has highlighted traditions, events and music from the two countries.

The show tells the story of Kamala Khan, an obsessed fan of Captain Marvel, growing up in Jersey city.

Apart from Iman Vellani and Rishi Shah, the cast includes Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli along with Anjali Bhimani, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laurel Marsden, Mohan Kapoor and others.

The third episode saw the debut of actor Mehwish Hayat. Fawad Khan and Nimra Bucha will be seen in the show.

Two-time Oscar and three-time Emmy Award-winning director Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy along with Meera Menon, Adil Al Arbi and Bilal Fallah have co-directed the upcoming project.

Sana Amanat, who has worked in several Marvel projects, has co-written the venture with alongside Bisha K. Ali.

