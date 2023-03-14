Mohammad Haris’ bat broke because of this reason

Former cricketer Azhar Ali has given his opinion on why Mohammad Haris’ bat broke while facing Shaheen Shah Afridi’s delivery in a Pakistan Super League 8 fixture.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In the fixture between defending champions Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi, the right-handed batter’s blade broke when he went for a shot off Shaheen Shah Afridi’s bowling.

Mohammad Haris got clean bowled on the next delivery.

Shaheen’s first over.

Ball 1: broke Muhammad Haris’s bat into two pieces.

Ball 2: clean bowled haris with an inswinging Yorker.

Shaheen Afridi 🔥#HBLPSL8 | #SabSitarayHumaray | #LQvPZ pic.twitter.com/mZpTPQuobJ — Ahtasham Shami (@AhtashamPCT) February 27, 2023

Azhar Ali, one of the hosts of the ARY Digital show ‘The Fourth Umpire‘, came up with his theory by saying that the bat may have a crack inside it or it was dry.

The former cricketer said players should learn to play with all kinds of bats.

It is pertinent to mention that the celebrity that the defending champions and Peshawar Zalmi both reached the play-off stage.

Related – WATCH: Shaheen Afridi breaks camera during training session

Lahore Qalandars will play the qualifier against Multan Sultans. The winner of the side will qualify for the final.

The losing team will play the winners of the first eliminator between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi.

Comments