WATCH: Shaheen Afridi breaks camera during training session

A video of pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi smashing a camera during a practice session is going viral.

The video showed Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars’ captain bowling to all-rounder Kamran Ghulam in the nets. He bowled a delivery outside off stump.

The ball hit the camera.

The left-arm bowler shared a picture of the broken lens.

Shaheen Shah Afridi is one of the most prolific fast bowlers. His destructive pacer and knack for swinging the ball can rattle any batting lineup.

He has represented Pakistan in 104 international games across three formats (Test, ODI and T20I). He has 219 wickets to his name.

Moreover, he has taken 177 wickets in his T20 career.

