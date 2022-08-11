Muneeb Butt shares picture of daughter Amal’s first day at school

Actor Muneeb Butt shared picture of his daughter Amal Muneeb’s first day at school and the adorable click is going viral.

We see the Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat star, husband of fellow celebrity Aiman Khan, sitting with Amal, dressed in red.

Millions of Instagram users have liked the click. There are countless heartwarming comments on the picture as well.

A user wrote the picture was the cutest. A second user commented that there were two “beauties” together in the click. A third netizen wrote the girl looked like a doll.

Muneeb Butt tied the knot with fellow celebrity Aiman Khan back in November 2018. They welcomed their first child Amal Muneeb the following year.

Muneeb Butt and Aiman Khan have a huge fan following on social media platforms particularly on Instagram where they have millions of followers.

They take to the visual sharing platform to post pictures of their family get aways. The posted a video of them enjoying the rainy weather.

He has worked in stellar projects with the likes of BadDua, Mujhe Wida Kar, Kaisa Hai Naseeban, Koi Chand Rakh, Ghairat, Zindaan, Tum Yaad Aaye, Bay Qasoor, Khatoon Manzil and others.

