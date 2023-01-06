Laiba Khan’s latest pictures are stunning

Actor Laiba Khan is earning praise for her portrayal of Fizza in the riveting ARY Digital drama ‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara‘.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In ‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara‘, which is about treating marriages as the cure for irresponsible upbringings, she plays the role of protagonist Hadiya’s (Fatima Effendi) sister.

As much as he is winning hearts with her on-screen performance, she continues to swoon among netizens by sharing pictures that go viral.

Recently, she shared three pictures of her in a t-shirt with a shirt over it along with jeans on the picture and video-sharing platform Instagram. She held a bag and topped it off with sunglasses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laiba Khan 🇵🇰 (@laibaakhanofficial)

The ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi‘ star wrote poetry as the caption.

“Waqt-e-Rukhsat aagaya dil ghabraya hi nahi…Usse hum kya khoyenge jisse kabhi paya hi nahi,” the line read. The picture gallery got thousands of likes and heartwarming comments from users.

Related – ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi‘ actor Laiba Khan’s latest pictures go viral

The celebrity has more than a million Instagram followers. She shares pictures and videos of her personal life and professional endeavours with them.

Earlier, she won social media with her captivating pictures of her in black.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laiba Khan 🇵🇰 (@laibaakhanofficial)

Apart from her performance in ‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara‘ and ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi‘, she earned praise for her work in ‘Angana‘, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman‘, ‘Pakeeza Phuppo‘ and ‘Do Bol‘.

Comments