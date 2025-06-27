Massachusetts Skies: Unravelling the mystery of the falling object

PEMBROKE: A Massachusetts woman experienced a surprising event when she came across a mysterious viral object in the sky and recorded the situation on video.

Colleen McCormack, resident of Pembroke, was having a relaxed time in her outdoor hot tub around 9 pm on Wednesday when she observed an unusual sight above her. “I was in the hot tub, looked up at the sky, and saw something small floating. I thought, ‘What is that?’” Colleen McCormack said in an interview with WHDH-TV. She promptly recorded the scene on her phone.

The footage exposes what appears to be a glowing object descending rapidly. “It looked as though it was on fire or something, and it was just coming down very quickly,” she described in an interview with WFXT-TV. “I have no idea what it could have been.”

Despite the spectacular visuals, the event was notably silent. “It was quiet. You couldn’t hear anything, which only added to my confusion,” McCormack remarked. “Typically, when objects fly overhead, you can hear them.”

The unidentified viral object remains a mystery, as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that there were no reports of debris or incidents involving aircraft in the vicinity and refrained from commenting on the video evidence.

Local police and fire departments also indicated they had received no related calls or sightings.

McCormack, still feeling unsettled by the incident, stated, “My heart was racing because I just looked up and thought, ‘Oh my God, what is about to happen?’”

This UFO sighting in Massachusetts has generated considerable interest online, with various theories ranging from meteor fragments to experimental aircraft. However, in the absence of official clarification, the nature of the mystery object remains an unresolved mystery

