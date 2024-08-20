‘It takes a lot of energy to…’: Naeema Butt captures attention with meaningful post

Showbiz starlet Naeema Butt has all the attention of social users with the meaningful caption on her latest Instagram post.

Rising actor Naeema Butt turned to her Instagram handle on Monday evening, with a slideshow reel of some stunning new portraits of herself, captured by LA-based fashion photographer, Ashutosh Gupta.

However, along with her pretty clicks, it was the caption on the post which captured all the attention of social users. She penned a quote by spiritual leader Mooji, “It takes a lot of energy to be the EGO. It takes no energy to be yourself,” in the caption.

“But what is self? Have you ever wondered?” she questioned further. “Is it the construct of society, environment, and emotions, or the real self that seeks love and connection to the source – or is it the source itself? That’s divine and not affected by societal influences, environmental factors, or emotions.”

The reel post is now viral on social media and received thousands of likes for Butt. Several Instagrammers turned to the comments section with compliments for her stunning portraits.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Naeema Butt is currently winning praise for her performance as Rubab Mansoor Khan, in the hit serial ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, headlined by Fahad Mustafa, Hania Aamir and Emmad Irfani.

The Badar Mehmood directorial, penned by seasoned playwright Farhat Ishtiaq, airs every Monday and Tuesday in prime time, only on ARY Digital.