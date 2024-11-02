Naeema Butt celebrates Halloween with Rubab & Adeel of ‘KMKT’- Watch

Showbiz starlet Naeema Butt aka everyone’s favourite Boss Lady Rubab Mansoor Khan of the blockbuster serial ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ took her fans into her Halloween celebration this year.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday morning, Naeema Butt shared a new reel, giving a glimpse into her Halloween celebrations in the U.S., with Rubab, Adeel and Jim Carrey.

“See what we found on Halloween 🎃 Rubab, Adeel behind the bars, Jim Carrey,” she wrote in the caption of the video, with the song ‘Cheater’ by Lil Pterodactyl in the background.

The video has been played and liked by thousands of followers on Gram, and a number of turned to the comments section dropping amusing comments about the actor as well as her character.

It is to be noted here that Butt bid farewell to her beloved character of Rubab earlier this week, after explosive episodes 32 and 33, featuring her fiery revenge from Adeel [her on-screen husband, played by Emmad Irfani], for fraud in business and cheating on her with her best friend Natasha [Areej Chaudhary].

Apart from Butt in the pivotal role of Rubab, the most-watched serial of the year, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ is headlined by superstar Fahad Mustafa, in his small-screen acting comeback, along with Hania Aamir and Emmad Irfani.

The last mega episode of the Badar Mehmood directorial, penned by seasoned playwright Farhat Ishtiaq, is slated to be screened in cinemas across Pakistan on November 5.