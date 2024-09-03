Naeema Butt shares BTS from ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’

Showbiz starlet Naeema Butt aka Rubab of the superhit serial ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, treated her thousands of Instagram followers with more behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the sets.

Rising actor Naeema Butt, aka Rubab Mansoor Khan of ‘KMKT’, turned to her Instagram handle on Monday night, after episode 17 of the serial, with a series of BTS visuals from the set.

“Wearing Adeel’s glasses, because I can,” she wrote in the caption of the five-picture gallery, the first of which, sees her flaunting the glasses of her on-screen husband. She added, “Work play slay! Queen all day.”

Thousands of her fans liked the posts and dropped praising comments for both Butt and her character Rubab.

Notably, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ co-stars Butt with superstar Fahad Mustafa, in his small-screen acting comeback, as well as Hania Aamir and Emmad Irfani. The ensemble star cast of the play also features Javed Sheikh, Bushra Ansari, Tauseeq Haider, Maya Khan and Yousuf Bashir Qureshi among others.

The Badar Mehmood directorial, penned by seasoned playwright Farhat Ishtiaq, airs every Monday and Tuesday in prime time, only on ARY Digital.