Naimal Khawar Abbasi is killing it with her new Instagram reel

Former actor Naimal Khawar Abbasi shared a new reel on the social media application Instagram that is going viral.

The viral Instagram reel, wife of her former actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, is a collection of her pictures. In the caption, she asked viewers how their weekends were going.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naimal Khawar Abbasi (@naimalkhawarkhan)

The social media post has thousands of likes by the application’s users. They took to the comments to praise her looks and stylish images.

“Can’t wait for your eid look 😍😍”

“Love you Naimal ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

“Word “khoobsurat ” shayad Hamari Naimal k liye he bana hai ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

“You’re such a graceful and beautiful human ❤️”

“Naimal you’re way too beautiful 😭😭😭💕💕💕”

She tied the knot with Hamza Ali Abbasi back in August 2019 and welcomed the baby in July 2020. The actor shares family pictures on the picture and video-sharing platform.

Related – Hamza and I give each other space: Naimal Khawar Abbasi

The Instagram picture, which got millions of likes from the application’s users, sees her holding her son as they are standing in front of a flower shop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naimal Khawar Abbasi (@naimalkhawarkhan)

“Baby Simba out to see some lights,” the caption read.

Comments