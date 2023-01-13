In picture: Naimal Khawar goes on date with Hamza Ali Abbasi

The latest picture of former actor Naimal Khawar with ex-celebrity husband Hamza Ali Abbasi is going viral on Instagram.

Naimal Khawar shared the viral picture of her “dinner date” with Hamza Ali Abbasi on her Instagram account. Her husband commented on the picture with a heart and face blowing a kiss emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naimal Khawar Abbasi (@naimalkhawarkhan)

The heartwarming image on the visual-sharing platform got thousands of likes and heartwarming comments from netizens.

Her Instagram profile has millions of followers. Her fans remain updated with her and their getaways.

Previously, the celebrity posted a picture of them flaunting their western glam. The image was in a yellow top and white pants while her spouse was in all black.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naimal Khawar Abbasi (@naimalkhawarkhan)

They got married in August 2019 with their simple wedding ceremony became the biggest highlight of Pakistan’s showbiz industry.

#HamzaWedsNaimal became the top trend on their wedding day while social media was flooded with images from the ceremony.

The celebrity couple, in 2021, was blessed with a son Mustafa Abbasi a year later.

