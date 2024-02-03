18.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, February 4, 2024
Watch: Naseem Shah makes grand return

Web Desk
By Web Desk
Web Desk
Web Desk
The video of Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah’s brilliant performance on comeback is going viral on the social media application Twitter.

Naseem Shah was the centre of attention when he stepped onto the field to play a local-white ball competition. The viral video of his performance showed him taking a wicket.

Naseem Shah returned with figures of 2-30 in three overs.

Netizens expressed their excitement over his comeback. They wished him the best of luck for his endeavours.

The right-arm pacer has bagged 98 wickets for Pakistan in 50 appearances. He was initially a Test bowler but impressed the selectors with his performances in the limited-overs formats.

It led to a significant increase in his workload.

The right-arm pacer injured his right shoulder during the Super Four stage fixture of the Asia Cup 2023 against India. He underwent a successful surgery and hasn’t played for the country since then.

