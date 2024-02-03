Watch: Naseem Shah makes grand return

The video of Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah’s brilliant performance on comeback is going viral on the social media application Twitter.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Naseem Shah was the centre of attention when he stepped onto the field to play a local-white ball competition. The viral video of his performance showed him taking a wicket.

Good news for PCT fans. Naseem Shah is fit & ready for HBL PSL 9. #NaseemShah #PSL9 pic.twitter.com/Ej0S2f8ehT — Nawaz 🇵🇰 (@Rnawaz31888) February 2, 2024

Naseem Shah returned with figures of 2-30 in three overs.

Netizens expressed their excitement over his comeback. They wished him the best of luck for his endeavours.

Ma’sha’Allah Allah buri nazr sy bachay ab — Zaheer (@ZaheerAhmad0786) February 2, 2024

That’s great news😍 — Rameen Khan (@rameen___khan) February 2, 2024

This is really a great news that Nseem Shah is fit and ready to play PSL 9. This will make a big difference and our National Team will be strong. We missed him in Australia and Newziland as a Bowler and Batsman. Good luck to Naseem. — Syed Khalid Mahmood (@SyedKhalidMah12) February 2, 2024

His pace was only concern for me and he looks pretty quick…all good😊 — Ahmad Mehmood (@mynameisahmad97) February 3, 2024

Our Champion is back 💪💪💪 — umershehzad (@umershehzad6363) February 2, 2024

The right-arm pacer has bagged 98 wickets for Pakistan in 50 appearances. He was initially a Test bowler but impressed the selectors with his performances in the limited-overs formats.

It led to a significant increase in his workload.

The right-arm pacer injured his right shoulder during the Super Four stage fixture of the Asia Cup 2023 against India. He underwent a successful surgery and hasn’t played for the country since then.

Related – ICC showers praise on Naseem Shah, brother Ubaid Shah in viral video