Natasa Stankovic likes THESE posts after Pandya divorce

Natasa Stankovic has been regularly updating her fans and followers about her life after her divorce from Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

The Serbian dancer has been spending quality time with her son Agastya in Serbia and regularly shares snaps with her son.

However, social media users were left speculating after several noticed her liking posts about cheating and emotional abuse.

A user on Reddit mentioned that Natasa Stankovic liked several reels that discussed cheating and emotional abuse.

Others joined in and shared screenshots of the posts, the actress-dancer liked on social media platforms.

One of the reels’ caption reads, “you will never feel like you’re enough with this type of guy because they aren’t ready to be mature yet. They will entertain other girls, but it’s not because you aren’t enough.”

Another reel, Natasa Stankovic liked listed out the “qualities of a cheater,” as the reel read: “Discovering that someone you trusted has betrayed your trust can be heartbreaking. To help you recognize potential warning signs, here are some qualities and behaviors often associated with cheaters. Keep your eyes open!”

Social media users began speculating about the reasons behind the dancer’s divorce from Hardik Pandya as one user wrote that she was trolled on social media after rumours swirled around about their separation.

“Cuz they like hardik and they love to blame the woman. They are even calling her a gold digger, even though she is already rich,” another stated.

It is pertinent to mention that Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya announced their divorce on July 18 after months of speculations about troubles in their marriage.

“After four years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family,” the actress wrote in a post on Instagram.

Pandya also posted a similar post about their divorce hours after Stankovic left for Serbia.

“We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for happiness,” they wrote in their statement.

The two got married in 2020 and welcomed their son Agastya in 2021.