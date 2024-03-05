Naveen Waqar’s comments on marriage, divorce go viral

Prolific actress and model Naveen Waqar caught attention for her latest remarks on topics of divorce and toxic relationships.

Naveen Waqar talked about marriages, divorces and toxic relationships in a podcast. The actress said that separation is an unpleasant phenomenon and not something to be happy for a woman but it doesn’t mean it’s the end of the world.

The actress said the times have changed. She said parents, at first, used to tell their daughters to not end their marriage even if their life depended on it but now it’s not that of a big deal.

Naveen Waqar questioned why should a woman continue being in a relationship where their partner is physically and emotionally abusing her. She added that a woman should end things and live an independent life.

She said it’s fine if that girl’s parents are accepting to take her back.

Naveen Waqar added that women should realize that they don’t have to cry about these things all the time.

The actress went on to say that the showbiz industry is thriving on projects based on the topics of marriage and divorces and every other drama and film is made on it.

It is pertinent to mention that Naveen Waqar married comedian Azfar Ali in 2012. Their marriage lasted for three years and the couple parted ways in 2015.