Nawal Saeed lists qualities of her ideal life partner

Prolific actress and model Nawal Saeed revealed the qualities she seeks in a life partner.

Nawal Saeed, who is winning hearts with her splendid performance in the superhit ARY Digital serial ‘Jaan-e-Jahan‘, appeared on a private channel’s show as a guest and talked about her personal life and professional endeavours.

Nawal Saeed her future husband should be an honest and loyal person with a good nature.

The actress said such qualities should be present in every human being and are hard to find these days. She said a person is born with the traits and cannot be purchased.

It is pertinent to mention that Nawal Saeed is one of the most followed Pakistani celebrities on Instagram. The actor takes to the visual sharing platform to update fans about her personal and professional happenings via pictures and video.

Moreover, she has proved herself as one of the most promising actresses in the showbiz industry. She was praised for her performances in ‘Faryaad,’ ‘Dil-e-Veeran‘ and ‘Jaan-e-Jahan‘.

