Nawal Saeed flaunts her elegance with latest pictures

Actor Nawal Saeed posted new pictures on the social media application Instagram and they are going viral.

The viral pictures of Nawal Saeed got thousands of likes from the application’s users. Netizens made heartwarming comments on Dil-e-Veeran star’s social media post.

The celebrity has millions of fans on Instagram. She takes to the visual-sharing platform to share images of herself, family moments and those from the projects’ sets.

Nawal Saeed posted pictures of her on the set of ARY Digital serial Dil-e-Veeran with co-star Shahroz Sabzwari. They play the roles of Minhal and Haider.

The adorable click got thousands of likes from netizens.

The serial is an unconventional drama whose story dives into the lives of two lovebirds.

The cast also includes Hasan Khan, Seemi Pasha, Rashid Farooqui, Shehryar Zaidi, Sabiha Hashmi, Faraz Farooqui, Hina Rizvi, Shaista Jabeen, Mehrun Nisa and Anoosha.

It is written by Samina Aijaz and Syed Zeeshan Ali Zaidi has directed it.

