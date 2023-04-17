Nawal Saeed slays all-black Saree look: See pics

The showbiz diva Nawal Saeed exudes old-school charm in her latest set of pictures going viral on social media.

On Sunday, the ‘Dil-e-Veeran’ actor treated her million followers on the photo and video sharing application with stunning pictures from a recent shoot. “Gumnaam andheron ke saaye, awaaz ke raaz chupaye,” read the caption on her post.

The celebrity slayed an all-black, blingy saree from a local brand and styled it with some emerald and diamond jewels. She maintained minimalist vibes with a winged flick and nude makeup, paired with tousled waves.

The viral gallery received thousands of likes from her followers on the gram, many of which also dropped lovely compliments for the fashionista in the comments section.

It should be mentioned here that Nawal Saeed is among the most promising new actors in the showbiz industry. Not only does she have millions of fans in the offline world, but the actor also enjoys great popularity online.

She frequently shares BTS glimpses of her acting projects along with sneak peeks of trips to exotic locations on her social media handles.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Saeed has successful projects including 'Dil-e-Veeran' and 'Faryaad' to her credit. Moreover, the celebrity is also an entrepreneur and launched her clothing line called 'Lace for Grace'.

