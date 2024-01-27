Nawal Saeed steals the show with monochromatic portraits

Showbiz starlet Nawal Saeed absolutely stole the show with her latest monochromatic pictures on social site Instagram. Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle earlier this week, Nawal Saeed treated her 1.2 million followers with a bunch of new monochromatic, close-up pictures, probably from the fashion shoot for a design house. “The night’s getting cold and I, don’t know where I belong,” she wrote in the caption of the three-portrait gallery with a music note emoji.

The visuals see the fashionista flaunting an old-school yet girl-next-door look in what looks like an oversized blazer paired with a hat and beachy waves, as she poses with a rose.

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the post with likes and compliments for the celeb in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawal Saeed is currently receiving praise for her portrayal of Gulzaib in the mega serial ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’, headlined by Hamza Ali Abbasi and Ayeza Khan.

The ensemble cast of the play also features Raza Talish, Haris Waheed, Mariyam Nafees, Srha Asghar, Emmad Irfani, Zainab Qayyum, Savera Nadeem, Nausheen Shah, Saqib Sumeer and Noor-ul-Hassan among others.

Qasim Ali Mureed directorial, written by Rida Bilal, ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ airs every Friday and Saturday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

