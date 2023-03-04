Neelam Muneer wins hearts with heartfelt message for her mother

Actress Neelam Muneer penned a heartfelt note for her mother on the social media application Instagram.

Neelam Muneer shared a picture of her standing next to her mother on the visual sharing platform. She thanked her mother for her love and support.

“Mama, I love you so very much,” she wrote. “I am always thankful for your love and affection. You’re a strong and an incredible woman.

“When I’m working I count every single minute till the finishing of work so I can come back home hug you. I feel happy and safe in your arms. 🌹”

Thousands of Instagram users showered their love towards the actor.

Neelam Muneer has a huge fan following on Instagram with over six million followers. The actor takes to the portal to share pictures of herself, family moments and professional endeavours.

Recently, she posted pictures of her with her mother, elder sister and niece.

On the acting front, her latest drama was ‘Pyaar Deewangi Hai‘. Her character was that of Rabi, who proved herself innocent of the murder of her husband Mateen (Shuja Asad).

Neelam Muneer’s performance in serials ‘Anabiya‘, ‘Judai‘, ‘Rang Laaga‘, ‘Arranged Marriage‘, ‘Maang‘, ‘Kuch Khawab Thay Meray‘, ‘Umm-e-Kulsoom‘, ‘Qurbat‘, ‘Shehre Dil Key Darwazay‘ and ‘Diya Jalay‘ earned praise.

