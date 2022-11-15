Netflix releases trailer of upcoming film ‘Qala’

The trailer of the upcoming Netflix film ‘Qala’ was released on social media platforms.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

“Qala“, which is set in the late 1930s and 1940s, tells the story of a young playback’s tragic past and the reasons which led to her tearing her apart at the peak of her career and success.

The innocence in her voice is matched only by the pain in her eyes ♥️

Prepare yourselves to experience the rollercoaster of emotions that is Qala, coming on December 1st, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/UervpIWPMy — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 15, 2022

The cast includes Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, Guru Haryani, Babil Khan, Ashish Singh, Avinash Raj Sharma and Neer Raao.

Related – Viral: Official trailer of ‘Drishyam 2’ released

The direction of “Qala” is helmed by Anvita Dutt. Prolific Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma along with Karnesh Sharma have produced the film. Amit Trivedi composed its music.

The film will release on the OTT platform on December 1 this year.

Comments