Wednesday, November 16, 2022
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

Netflix releases trailer of upcoming film ‘Qala’

test

The trailer of the upcoming Netflix film ‘Qala’ was released on social media platforms.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Qala“, which is set in the late 1930s and 1940s, tells the story of a young playback’s tragic past and the reasons which led to her tearing her apart at the peak of her career and success.

The cast includes Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, Guru Haryani, Babil Khan, Ashish Singh, Avinash Raj Sharma and Neer Raao.

Related – Viral: Official trailer of ‘Drishyam 2’ released

The direction of “Qala” is helmed by Anvita Dutt. Prolific Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma along with Karnesh Sharma have produced the film. Amit Trivedi composed its music.

The film will release on the OTT platform on December 1 this year.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.