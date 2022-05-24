Trailer of Netflix’s most expensive movie The Gray Man released

OTT platform Netflix released the trailer of its most expensive movie The Gray Man and is going viral.

The action-thriller film will tell the story of a CIA agent who has to fight for his survival when he uncovers incriminating secrets of the agency. His actions lead to a global manhunt led by his former colleague.

Actor Ryan Gosling will play the main role of CIA agent Court Gentry also known as Sierra Six. Chris Evans stars as Court Gentry’s former colleague Lloyd Hansen, who leads the manhunt.

Ryan Gosling spoke about his character in an interview with a foreign news agency.

“In almost every scene, we tried to set it up so that he was at a disadvantage. And it becomes about watching him use whatever is in his environment to gain leverage,” he said as quoted in the report. “And what he uses most consistently is a sense of humour. It’s a survival tool. If he can find what’s funny about the absurdity of the situation, he can distance himself from the danger of it.”

Read More: Netflix rocked by subscriber loss, Russia suspension

The cast also includes Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick, Alfred Woodard and others.

The Gray Man is produced at a budget of $200 million. They are pulling out all the stops to go head to head with studio blockbusters.

Related – Ryan Gosling vs. Chris Evans: Netflix drops first look of The Gray Man

They are looking to rope in as many as Hollywood’s most popular actors and directors which are known for coming up with projects that do well at the box office.

It is an adaptation of the book of the same name by Mark Greaney.

The project is co-directed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo. The duo have co-produced the film with Palak Patel, Mike Larocca, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth and Chris Castaldi.

The Netflix original will release in theatres on July 15 this year. It will be available for streaming a week later.

Comments