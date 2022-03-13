New Zealand’s Maddie Green takes amazing catch versus Australia; video goes viral

The video of New Zealand cricketer Maddie Green taking an amazing catch in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2022 to dismiss Ellyse Perry of Australia is viral.

The brilliant catch happened in the 47th over of the Australian innings.

All-rounder Ellyse Perry hit the ball straight down the ground and was going towards the rope for a certain boundary. Maddie Green dived to her left near the boundary and earned applause from her teammates and the home crowd.

The viral video spread like wildfire on the internet.

However, it happened in a losing cause as the host suffered a resounding 141-run defeat in the league stage fixture.

Australia, batting first, scored 269-8 in their 50 overs thanks to half-centuries by Ellyse Perry and Tahlia McGrath.

The former made 86-ball 68 with six boundaries and a maximum. The latter made 56 from 67 deliveries after hitting eight boundaries.

Lea Tahuhu bagged three wickets for New Zealand.

The hosts were bowled out for 128 in 30.2 overs in chase of the 270-run target. Amy Satterthwaite was the highest scorer with 67 off 98 balls. She scored five boundaries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup)

Darcie Brown took three wickets while Amanda-Jade Wellington and Ashleigh Gardner bagged two wickets each.

Comments