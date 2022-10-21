Nida Khan’s latest video goes viral

Nida Khan shared a video of her lip-syncing ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hai‘ song and it is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral video on the picture and video-sharing application Instagram got hundreds of likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nida Khan (@iniddaahh)



She received love from the application’s users with their comments.

“Amazing 👏 i feel like you sing this song ❤️❤️”

“Princess”

“Cuteness overload mam💖💖💖💖”

“So so beautiful and gorgeous queen”

“Queen 👑”

The ‘Saza-e-Ishq’ star takes to the interactive platform to share her pictures and videos of herself, her family moments and her professional endeavours.

Earlier, the pictures of her having the time of her life at an eatery went viral.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nida Khan (@iniddaahh)

The celebrity has proved herself as a force to be reckoned with her works in series ‘Saza-e-Ishq‘, ‘Ghissi Pitti Mohabbat‘ and ‘Main Hari Piya‘.

Related – Nida Khan enthralls social media with latest pictures

The actor is playing the pivotal role of Zeba in the ongoing superhit serial ARY Digital serial Pyaar Deewangi Hai.

The serial tells the story of a girl named Rabi (Neelam Muneer) who has to prove her innocent in her husband Mateen’s (Shuja Asad) death.

Comments