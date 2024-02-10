Watch: No ball, six and hit wicket on same delivery

A video of Australia spinner Alana King getting hit wicket after hitting a six off a wasit high no ball in the third Women’s One Day International against South Africa is going viral on social media.

The moment happened in the 48th over of the Australia innings.The viral video showed South Africa pacer Masabata Klaas bowling a waist-high full toss which Alana King whacked for a six.

However, the Australia spinner hit the wickets with her bat in the process. The on-field umpire immediately called it a no-ball. She survived because it was declared an illegal delivery initially.

Australia beat South Africa by 110 runs under the Duckworth Lewis Stern Method in the fixture to win the three-match WODI series 2-1.

The hosts scored 277-9 in their 50 overs on the back of skipper Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney’s match-winning fifties.

The latter top-scored with 82 off 91 balls with 10 boundaries to her name. The skippper, on the other hand, struck nine fours and a six on her way to 73-ball 60.

Tahlia McGrath chipped in with her crucial 35-ball 44. Her knock included seven boundaries.

Masabata Klaas was the pick of South Africa bowlers with her four-wicket haul.

South Africa failed to get going in chase of 278-run target. They were reeling at 63-4 in 14 overs when rain interrupted play.

The target was reduced to 238 from 31 overs. However, the side were dismissed for 127 in 24.3 overs. Sune Luus and Tazmin Brits scored 34 and 31 runs respectively.

Alana King returned with four-wicket haul whereas Kim Garth and Tahlia McGrath picked up three wickets.

