Noor Zafar Khan serves winter fashion goals in new London pictures

Showbiz starlet Noor Zafar Khan served some major winter fashion inspo in her new pictures from the London vacation.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday afternoon, Noor Zafar Khan treated her millions of followers on the social site with some more pictures from her London vacation, as she shelled out perfect winter style goals with her travel wardrobe.

The two-photo gallery, captioned simply with a single Hyacinth emoji, captured Khan in what looked like a creme-hued midi dress, paired with a matching overcoat. She styled the otherwise minimalist look with a black stole, matching boots and bag, and a pair of black gloves. The celebrity let her hair down with minimal makeup for the day out.

Earlier she also posted pictures of herself, posing on the London streets, during her New Year vacation in the United Kingdom.

