VIRAL: Officer saves boy from certain death on railway tracks

A railway police officer in India became a hero after he saved a teenager from committing suicide by seconds in the Thane district of the Maharashtra state in India.

A report by an India-based news agency stated that the teen came in front of the train. The 35-year-old Government Railway Police (GRP) officer Hrishikesh Mane noticed what was going on.

A 35-year-old government railway police (GRP) constable jumped on the railway tracks moments before an express train was to pass to save an 18-year-old who allegedly tried to die by suicide at Vithalwadi railway station @SachinKalbag @htTweets @HTMumbai pic.twitter.com/UA4NCf8lXF — Megha Pol (@Meghapol) March 23, 2022



The constable jumped onto the tracks and pushed the boy off the railway track just three seconds before the disaster.

A statement by the railway police stated that the Hrishikesh Mane brought the boy to safety.

“Without caring for his life, the police constable jumped onto the track and pushed the boy away from the train,” the Assistant Commissioner of Police, GRP, Vijay Darekar said. “He brought the boy back on the platform.”

In January, a video of a train driver saving a man from committing suicide on a railway track went viral.

An Indian news agency reported that the man walked onto the railway track in Mumbai and laid down on it after seeing the train coming towards him.

मोटरमैन द्वारा किया गया सराहनीय कार्य : मुंबई के शिवड़ी स्टेशन पर मोटरमैन ने देखा कि एक व्यक्ति ट्रैक पर लेटा है उन्होंने तत्परता एवं सूझबूझ से इमरजेंसी ब्रेक लगाकर व्यक्ति की जान बचाई। आपकी जान कीमती है, घर पर कोई आपका इंतजार कर रहा है। pic.twitter.com/OcgE6masLl — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 2, 2022

The train driver realized the situation and applied the emergency brake for saving the man. The vehicle came to a halt a few feet away from the suicidal person.

