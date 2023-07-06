WATCH: Netizens dig up old clip of Rakhi Sawant’s film debut

Did you Know? Indian actor-dancer Rakhi Sawant made her Bollywood debut back in the 90s in a Govinda-led film.

Directed by Amit Suryavanshi, the debut film of Rakhi Sawant, a 1997-released action drama ‘Agnichakra’ also featured Bollywood veterans Dimple Kapadia, Naseeruddin Shah, Satish Shah and Raj Kiran.

Now Redditors have dug an old clip of a sequence from the film where Sawant’s character is in a conversation with her on-screen sister, and social users cannot have enough of their favourite item girl before she underwent all those surgeries to continuously alter her physical appearance and facial features.

Netizens believed that she was ‘stunning’ as is and didn’t have to go under the knife at all.

“Oh God, you gave her everything, still she went to the doctor,” a social user commented on the video post, in reference to her controversial statement about plastic surgeries during an outing on ‘Koffee With Karan’.

One of them who speculated that Sawant was probably misguided by her fellows, wrote, “I think her competitors or people who worked with her competitors purposely gave her this worst advice of getting surgeries done. They probably lied to her about her features being not good enough for the movies so that she would go ahead and ruin her face with surgeries.”

“She is literally so gorgeous. She needed no surgeries at all. I never knew she looked like this,” another asserted in the comments section.

“Oh!! It’s shocking she is gorgeous!! Oh rakhi you dint have ruin that beautiful charming face,” advised the fourth.

