VIDEO: Overspeeding car collides with another car, flips multiple times

An overspeeding car flipped multiple times after breaking a traffic signal and colliding with another car at a busy intersection.

The crash was caught on CCTV camera, a video of which went viral on social media showing a black car colliding with another car in India’s Hyderabad.

The viral video shows the overspeeding car colliding with a white car while attempting to evade a traffic signal.

The car is seen in the video getting hit by the other car on its door at the intersection.

The overspeeding car was seen flipping over multiple times as the driver seemed to lost control of the vehicle following the impact.

A traffic police cop is then seen rushing to the scene while others also arrived to rescue the people who were trapped in the car.

The driver and the passengers, who sustained minor injuries in the crash, were rescued from the car and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Days earlier, at least three were killed after an overspeeding car hit multiple motorcycles on a busy intersection.

A video of the crash, recorded through CCTV camera, went viral that showed several bike riders being sent flying in the air at a busy intersection of Kolhapur in India’s Maharashtra.

Read more: Caught On Cam: Overspeeding car hits multiple bikes, three killed

Last month, social media users in India demanded strict traffic rules after a teen driver crashed his luxury car into a couple’s bike.

Vedant Agarwal, the underage driver, rammed a speeding Porsche Taycan into a couple’s bike at Kalyani Nagar junction in India’s Pune city on May 19.

Agarwal rammed his luxury car into the motorbike of the deseased, named Anish Awadiya and Ashwini Costa as they were returning home with friends after partying at a club.