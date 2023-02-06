Sana Fakhar shows off attitude in latest pictures

Actor Sana Fakhar caught social media’s attention with pictures of her with a Harley Davidson.

Sana Fakhar showed the dashing pictures on her Instagram account. In the pictures, the actor was wearing a denim shirt and jeans.

She wore a Harley Davidson jacket and helmet in pictures also.

The ‘Bay Dardi‘ star has millions of fans on social media. She takes to the visual-sharing platform Instagram for keeping fans updated with her personal and professional happenings.

Sana Fakhar is one of the most prolific actors in the showbiz industry. She is known for her work in ‘Bay Dardi‘, ‘Babban Khala Ki Betiyan‘ and ‘Teri Rah Main‘.

Moreover, she won the reality show ‘Madventures‘.

Fakhar Jaffri and Sana Fakhar got married in 2008. They ended their 14-year-old marriage in October last year.

She confirmed their split in an Instagram post.

“Breakups hurt but sometimes breaking a relationship is so much mandatory to save yourself to break so much,” she wrote. “With all the respect me and Fakhar after several years of marriage through highs and lows decided to take a separate path.

“It’s heartbreaking but I strongly believe that God has better plans for both of us.”

