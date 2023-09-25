Forever begins now: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share first wedding pictures

Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra is officially Mrs Raghav Chadha now as she shared the first official pictures from her wedding.

After tying the knot with her politician fiance Raghav Chadha of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on Sunday, Parineeti Chopra shared the very first pictures from the nuptials on her social media handles.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday morning, the ‘Ishaqzaade’ star shared several candid clicks from her wedding ceremony a day earlier and wrote, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time ..”

“So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now ..,” she added with a sparkling red heart emoji in the caption of the seven-picture gallery, jointly posted by her now-husband, Chadha.

A number of A-listers from the entertainment fraternity flocked to the comments section to send their blessings and well wishes to the newlyweds.

For the daytime wedding, Chopra chose ace Indian couturier Manish Malhotra to style her in an exquisite ivory-beige ensemble, while, the dapper groom complimented his bride in a white sherwani by his uncle, designer Pawan Sachdeva.

The private affair in the Lake City of India was attended by close friends, family members and political figures. From AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Tennis star Sania Mirza and her sister among others flew to Udaipur for the D-Day of the couple.

It is pertinent to mention that Parineeti Chopra and beau Raghav Chadha exchanged the rings in an intimate ceremony in May this year.

In pictures: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s Udaipur wedding venue