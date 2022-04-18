Viral Video: White parrot opens nut bolt with tongue, internet is amazed.

A stunning video of a parrot using its tongue for opening a nut bolt is going viral across social media platforms.

The video, posted on Twitter by a user named TheFigen, shows the nut bolt attached between its beak and feet from the nut bolt, which was attached to its hook between its beak and feet. The bird, clearly having fun, manages to successfully unscrew the bolt with its tongue.

The clip got a huge response from Twitter users. It got millions of views and thousands of likes.

Many netizens, in their comment, stated they own birds who can do all sorts of things. There were some who came up with funny responses.

Earlier, a parrot named Einstein caught social media’s attention with its ability to bark like a dog, hoot like an owl, sing like the songbirds, sound like a spaceship and echo like a laser.

The bird, which is a Congo African Grey, has a 200-word strong vocabulary. From an opera to a waterfall and a knock on the door — the parrot can make any sound you want it to

Zoo Knoxville in Tennessee celebrated the bird’s birthday by showing off its mimicry skills and expressions.

Posting a video on Facebook with the parrot’s trainer Adam Patterson, the zoo has grabbed a lot of attention on social media. What’s more, it sings “Happy Birthday” to itself too!

