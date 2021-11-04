Viral video: Parrot becomes highway traffic inspector

A viral video shows a parrot sitting on top of a surveillance camera on a highway in Brazil and supervising the traffic.

The clip, that surfaced on social media platform Twitter by a foreign news agency, shows the parrot looking at the camera on several occasions as commuters travel on the highway road.

JUST CHECKING IN: Curious parrot photobombs traffic camera in Brazil. https://t.co/nlomvzPn5p pic.twitter.com/7zC0pvdrqs — ABC News (@ABC) November 1, 2021

The social media users fell in love with the bird and took to the comments section to show their happiness on the situation.

Omg this is adorable 😂💜💯 — Lane (@Lane50128573) November 1, 2021

Super cute — Adventrue_Of_The_Unicorn_Guy (@AdventrueG) November 1, 2021

Just like a curious baby 😂 — AMAYA18 (@Amayali08) November 1, 2021

The viral clip has hundreds of thousands of views with more than 6,000 likes. It has been retweeted by at least 1,000 Twitter users.

It is not the first time that animals and birds have photobombed cameras.

Recently, a video of a parrot flying away with a mobile phone went viral on social media.

The footage, shared by a Twitter user, sees a boy running after the parrot after it flew with his cell, before showing the neighbourhood with a bird’s eye view.

It came to a rest on a balcony. It took off again as people were watching it from outside of the house.

In September, a 26-second clip of a cute bear taking selfies with a lost GoPro camera won the hearts of netizens.

The video, which was filmed in the Wyoming state of the United States of America, was shared by hunter Dylan Schilt on Facebook and it got at least 8,100 reactions with 1,700 comments and 19,000 shares.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!