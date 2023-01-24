Passengers and flight crew have heated argument, video goes viral

A video of passengers’ heated argument with a female cabin crew member on a flight is going viral on social media.

According to the Indian news agency NDTV, the flight’s cabin crew alleged that one of the passengers touched her inappropriately.

The viral video, shared by the IANS, showed them engaged in a war of words on a flight from Delhi to Hyderabad.

#WATCH | “Unruly & inappropriate” behaviour by a passenger on the Delhi-Hyderabad SpiceJet flight at Delhi airport today The passenger and & a co-passenger were deboarded and handed over to the security team at the airport pic.twitter.com/H090cPKjWV — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2023

SpiceJet, in a statement, said the passengers were off-loaded following the commotion.

“On January 23, 2023, SpiceJet wet-leased Corendon aircraft was scheduled to operate SG-8133 (Delhi – Hyderabad),” the statement read. “During boarding at Delhi, one passenger behaved in an unruly and inappropriate manner, harassing and causing disturbance to the cabin crew.

“The crew informed the PIC and security staff of the same. The said passenger and a co-passenger, who were travelling together, were offloaded and handed over to the security team.”

Flight attendants and passengers getting into heated arguments on different matters be it over food or seating arrangements is common these days. It results in passengers getting offloaded plane or action being taken against the staff.

