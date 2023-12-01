Indian actress says Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir loved her

India actress Payal Ghosh, who made news by sending a marriage proposal to star cricketer Mohammed Shami during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, stirred controversy with her remarks on former cricketers Irfan Pathan and Gautam Gambhir.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Payal Ghosh proposed to Mohammed Shami during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The starlet claimed that she would marry him if he improved his English speaking skills.

#Shami Tum apna English sudharlo, I’m ready to marry you 🤣🤣 — Payal Ghoshॐ (@iampayalghosh) November 2, 2023

She retracted her wedding proposal by saying she did it for fun.

Areee bhai Maine ek mazak mein tweet kiya tha.. mujhe koi shami wami se shaadi nahi karni, mujhe normal lafla chalega lekin loyal wala … aur yeh bhi sun lo I dated Irfan Pathan for 5 years .. phir sab khatam ho Gaya… I won’t trust anybody so easily.. OK..!! https://t.co/jAq3QqqSlq — Payal Ghoshॐ (@iampayalghosh) December 1, 2023

Now, Payal Ghosh came under the limelight by stating that she was in a relationship with former India cricketer Irfan Pathan and his teammate Gautam Gambhir tried to get in between them with the former knowing about it.

Related – Irfan Pathan trolled after Australia thrash Afghanistan in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

The celebrity stated that Gautam Gambhir and Akshay Kumar were after her but she only loved Irfan Pathan. The starlet added that she couldn’t see anyone other than him.

Moreover, Payal Ghosh said that she would tell Irfan Pathan about everything and would even show him the missed calls she would get from Gautam Gambhir.

She claimed that Irfan Pathan knew it well and he would check her phone calls, adding that the latter mentioned the situation in front of his brother Yusuf Pathan.

She said all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his cricketer brother Krunal Pandya also knew about it.

Mere pichhhe #gautamgambhir #AkshayKumar sab pade hue the lekin main pyar sırf İrfan Pathan se karti thi, mujhe uske ilaba koi aur dikhta hi nahi tha aur main İrfan ko sab ke ware bolti bhi thi, sab ka miscal dikhati bhi thi… Maine BAs Irfan se pyar kiya aur kisise bhi nahi… — Payal Ghoshॐ (@iampayalghosh) December 1, 2023

Gautam Gambhir mujhe regularly miscall dete the , yeh Irfan ko bohot achhi ta rah pata tha , woh mera sab calls check karta tha .. woh yeh baat mere Samna Yusuf bhai, Hardik Aur Krunal Pandya ko bhi bataya tha jab main irfan ko Pune mein Milne gayi thi.. Domestic match tha… — Payal Ghoshॐ (@iampayalghosh) December 1, 2023

Payal Ghosh hails from Kolkata and resides in Mumbai currently. Apart from acting, she is also a politician who serves as the vice president of the women’s wing of Ramdas Athawale’s Republican Party Of India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh)

On the acting front, the actress starred in films like ‘Sharpe’s Peril‘, ‘Prayanam‘, ‘Oosaravelli‘, ‘Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi‘, and ‘Koi Jaane Na‘, among others.