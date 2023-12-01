22.9 C
Indian actress says Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir loved her

India actress Payal Ghosh, who made news by sending a marriage proposal to star cricketer Mohammed Shami during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, stirred controversy with her remarks on former cricketers Irfan Pathan and Gautam Gambhir.

Payal Ghosh proposed to Mohammed Shami during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The starlet claimed that she would marry him if he improved his English speaking skills.

She retracted her wedding proposal by saying she did it for fun.

Now, Payal Ghosh came under the limelight by stating that she was in a relationship with former India cricketer Irfan Pathan and his teammate Gautam Gambhir tried to get in between them with the former knowing about it.

The celebrity stated that Gautam Gambhir and Akshay Kumar were after her but she only loved Irfan Pathan. The starlet added that she couldn’t see anyone other than him.

Moreover, Payal Ghosh said that she would tell Irfan Pathan about everything and would even show him the missed calls she would get from Gautam Gambhir.

She claimed that Irfan Pathan knew it well and he would check her phone calls, adding that the latter mentioned the situation in front of his brother Yusuf Pathan.

She said all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his cricketer brother Krunal Pandya also knew about it.

Payal Ghosh hails from Kolkata and resides in Mumbai currently. Apart from acting, she is also a politician who serves as the vice president of the women’s wing of Ramdas Athawale’s Republican Party Of India.

 

On the acting front, the actress starred in films like ‘Sharpe’s Peril‘, ‘Prayanam‘, ‘Oosaravelli‘, ‘Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi‘, and ‘Koi Jaane Na‘, among others.

