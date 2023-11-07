Irfan Pathan trolled after Australia thrash Afghanistan

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan is being trolled after Australia all-rounder single-handedly took his side to victory over Afghanistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Irfan Pathan, known for making controversial statements against Pakistan, has frequently shown his support for the Afghanistan cricket team. He danced with Rashid Khan the latter’s side triumphed over the Green Shirts in the round-robin stage.

The former India pacer showed his dance moves when Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka and Netherlands in the tournament.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irfan Pathan (@irfanpathan_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irfan Pathan (@irfanpathan_official)

Moreover, he also hosted a dinner for the Afghanistan team ahead of the fixture against Australia.

What a night we had, having these wonderful Afghans at home with my own friends and family. ❤️ #family #friends pic.twitter.com/hoqTZiVlbF — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 7, 2023

However, the cricketer became the butt of jokes on social media after Glenn Maxwell single-handedly took five-time winners to a three-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the fixture.

Social media poked fun at Irfan Pathan following the match. Here’s what they had to say.

Irfan Pathan Right now pic.twitter.com/DoUey3uRlJ — ٰImran Siddique (@imransiddique89) November 7, 2023

Irfan Pathan? dance krny ka mouqa nahi mil saka? — سامعہ🌻 (@Samia_nwaz) November 7, 2023

Banda Zaleel ho pr Irfan Pathan na ho #AUSvAFG #AFGvAUS — Aamir Bangash (@itsaamirb) November 7, 2023

Haha Nachaa diya hai Maxwell nay💯💯🥵🥵🤣📸📸 — Butterfly🦋🕊✈️ (@Butterflies_A97) November 7, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that Afghanistan’s chances of reaching the semifinal suffered a heavy blow following their defeat to Australia in today’s game.

Afghanistan scored 291-5 on the back of Ibrahim Zadran’s historic century. The right-handed batter, who became the first player from his country to score a 50-over World Cup century, scored an unbeat 129 from 143 balls with eight fours and three sixes to his name.

All-rounder Rashid smashed an unbeaten 35 off 18 balls with three sixes and two fours to provide Afghanistan with some quick runs towards the end.

Australia were reeling at 91-7 in the chase of 292-run target but Glenn Maxwell fought through cramps to smash an unbeaten double century to win the game and confirm his side’s spot in the semi-finals.

The Afghanistan side and their fans watched in disbelief as the all-rounder launched an extraordinary counter-attack. With captain Pat Cummins for company, he took Australia to victory with 19 balls to spare.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

He struck 21 fours and 10 sixes during his knock – many of them on one leg and the last six brought up the victory and also brought up his double century.