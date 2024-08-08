WATCH: Pet dog sparks house fire by chewing on power bank

A video of a pet dog starting a house fire by chewing on a power bank has gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred in Oklahoma in the United States and was caught by the camera installed in the living room of the house, local media outlets reported.

Tulsa Fire Department released the video of the incident showing two dogs and a cat roaming around the house.

In the viral video, one of the dogs is seen with a lithium-ion battery pack in his jaws. He puts the power bank on the mattress and begins chewing it.

Moments later, the battery explodes, igniting a fire in the house as the dogs quickly moved out of the mattress.

Reports said that all the pets managed to flee the room without injuries before the local fire department’s officials arrived at the scene.

“The outcome could have been much worse if there had been no means of escape or if the family was asleep at the time,” an official of the Tulsa Fire Department said.

He went on to add that lithium-ion batteries store a significant amount of energy in a compact space, making them dangerous.

“When this energy is released uncontrollably, it can generate heat, produce flammable and toxic gases and even lead to explosions. These incidents can occur due to various reasons, such as exposure to extreme heat, physical damage to the battery, overcharging or even using incompatible charging equipment,” the official added.

Last month, a family had their house burned after their pet dog was seen in a viral video switching on the stove resulting in a fire in their kitchen.

Firefighters and rescue teams arrived at the house, located in Colorado Springs in the United States, however, the homeowner had already extinguished the fire before the teams could arrive at the scene.

The incident, caught on camera, went viral showing the family’s pet dog jumping on the stove and turning the knob to light before leaving.