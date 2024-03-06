Set photo from James Gunn’s upcoming ‘Superman’ film goes viral

The filming of the upcoming James Gunn-directed ‘Superman‘ film has started in Norway, and the set picture has gone viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral picture of the ‘Superman‘ set showed snowy mountainous location with snow-topped peaks in the background. There was production equipment but the cast and crew were absent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Multiverse Nation (@multiverse.nation)

A report by the US showbiz news agency quoted James Gunn telling a Norwegian media outlet that he has already filmed initial scenes of the movies where Kal-El, aka Superman, is at the Fortress of Solitude. It is the location where the Kryptonian discovers his real identity.

“We’ve filmed the first scenes which is when Superman flees to the ice fortress,” he was quoted saying in the reported. “We were looking for a location that was beautiful and known to be like being out in the Arctic and therefore looked at multiple locations in the world. But there were a lot of things that sold Svalbard to us above the other places.

“For one, it is the natural beauty. But also that you find a varied landscape here that you don’t find at other places. The nature gives it a special feeling.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DC (@dcofficial)

The fact that James Gunn has included a scene featuring the Fortress of Solitude is not surprising given that it was shown in previous live adaptations. However, ‘Man of Steel‘ had a different take to it.

It is pertinent to mention that filming started with Superman at the Fortress of Solitude but it doesn’t mean that its first scene of the film.