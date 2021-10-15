Iqra Aziz’s picture with son goes viral on social media

Actor Yasir Hussain shared an image of his wife Iqra Aziz with their son Kabir Hussain and it has gone on social media.

The picture, that was posted on Instagram, sees Iqra Aziz lying beside her son during what seems like a photoshoot.

As cute as the picture is, the face of Kabir is not shown. Instead, a moon filter is on it with “Good Night” written on it.

The celebrity lovebirds got engaged in June 2019 when Yasir Hussain proposed Iqra Aziz during an award show. The couple tied the knot in December 2019 in a daytime nikkah ceremony attended by celebrities, friends, and family.

Yasir Hussain stated that the family was blessed with the baby boy in July this year. He turned to Instagram to share the good news with his fans. He had shared an adorable snap of their son’s hand and revealed that they named him Kabir Hussain.

“Alhamdulillah. Allah k hukum se hum Kabir Hussain ko khushamdeed kehty hain (By the grace of God, we welcome Kabir Hussain into the world),” he captioned the post.

“Can’t Explain the feeling Alhamdulillah,” Iqra wrote while sharing the first picture of her as a mother.

Earlier, Actress Iqra Aziz lauded co-celebrity Arij Fatyma for keeping her motherhood and professional life balanced.

“You have given me a million reasons to be proud of you,” the Ghairat actress said as quoted in a report. “My first ever drama was with her and she was the lead in it, she was the sweetest of all.”

She added: “Now seeing you as a mother and doing all of it with your job gives me huge motivation.”

