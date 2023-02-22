Sanam Saeed is a vision in pink: See pics

A-list actor Sanam Saeed is a vision to behold in pink in her latest set of pictures going viral on social media.

On Tuesday, the ‘Dobara Phir Se’ actor treated her Insta fam with some glimpses of a recent photoshoot. “Coral cues,” she wrote in the caption of the three-picture gallery on the photo and video sharing application.

The homely clicks see Saeed in a coral-pink, ombre outfit from a local brand. The otherwise simpler look was accentuated with some dainty accessories and minimal makeup.

Her thousands of followers on the gram reacted to the post with numerous likes and comments within hours.

It should be noted here that Sanam Saeed is among the most-acclaimed, top-league actors of the country with her work credits ranging from theatre to dramas, films, music videos and even web series. On TV, she made a super impressive debut by playing a negative character in ARY Digital's drama serial 'Daam'. Her performances in projects like 'Shukk' and 'Aakhri Station' were also lauded by audiences and critics alike.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, actor Mohib Mirza recently opened up on his relationship with Sanam Saeed, when he said during a podcast, “Sanam means beloved and Mohib means a lover and rest is self-explanatory.”

Earlier, Saeed sparked engagement rumours with her 2022 recap video on Instagram.

