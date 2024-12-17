VIDEO: Policeman sets bribe rates for dance parties, other illegal activities

KARACHI: A police official in Karachi has been suspended after a video surfaced showing him allegedly setting bribes for dance parties and other illegal activities.

According to sources, the suspended official, Head Moharar named Hamraz posted Darakhshan Police Station, can be heard in the video setting rates for various illegal activities, including guest house dance parties and illegal tea cafes.

He allegedly demanded Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 40,000 per week from each tea cafe operating within the police station’s jurisdiction.

The video also shows Hamraz offering a discount of Rs. 25,000 for new businesses, stating that as long as they paid the bribe, they could operate freely.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police South Asad Raza took immediate action after the video surfaced, showing the policeman setting bribe rates. The DIG South ordered Superintend of Police (SP) Investigation South to suspend Hamraz.

Earlier in a similar incident in Lahore, a customs officer was suspended after a video of his demanding bribe from a passenger went viral. In the video, the customs officer, Imran, can be seen demanding a bribe from a passenger at the Lahore airport.

The customs officer was demanding $100 from a Canada-bound passenger, who was carrying $9,500. He threatened the passenger with seizing all his money in case of denial.

According to customs law, passengers cannot take $9,500 dollar abroad.

The video of the incident went viral after which the deputy collector customs suspended the officer and directed him to report to the headquarters.