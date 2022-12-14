Police officer swallows cash to remove bribery evidence, video goes viral

A video of a police officer swallowing cash to remove bribery evidence is going viral on the social media application Twitter.

The viral video showed the vigilance team grappling with sub-inspector Mahendra Ula to recover the bribery money. He put the money inside his mouth and swallowed the currency notes.

Another man, allegedly the cop’s partner-in-crime, tried to get involved between the vigilance team and the suspect but was kept at bay.

⁦⁦@HaryanaPolice27⁩ cop caught red handed taking bribe at Faridabad. swallows bribe money ⁦@cmohry⁩ pic.twitter.com/bjEYYrr4LQ — Sushil Manav (@sushilmanav) December 13, 2022

“His career is gone now. Don’t worsen yours,” an off-camera police officer was heard telling him.

A foreign news agency reported that Mahendra Ula, who hails from Haryana, was allegedly taking bribes from a man named Shambhu Nath, who took action against the accused for stealing his buffalo.

He demanded INR10,000 from a man Shambu Nath to start proceedings in a buffalo theft case. He had already received INR6,000.

The vigilance team arrested the police officer red-handed after careful planning.

A police officer from Ferozabad police station in Karachi reportedly demanded two goats and a cow from a citizen as a bribe.

According to details, a Ferozabad citizen has alleged a police officer demanding two goats and a cow as a bribe to investigate a case. The citizen had reported a case of shooting at his house some days back, reports.

The citizen claims that the Station House in charge of the police station demanded two goats and a cow as bribes to investigate the shooting. The case of the firing was registered on June 23, 2022.

